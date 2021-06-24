WESTERLY — A resident who claims tenets of critical race theory are taught in the town's schools continued his campaign during a School Committee meeting on Wednesday.
Robert Chiaradio made his fourth appearance before the School Committee since October and discussed an access to public records request he submitted to Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau, called on the School Committee to rescind its approval of the district's new English language arts curriculum, and called on the committee to approve a resolution imposing a "prohibition on teaching divisive concepts."
An audience of about 20 people appeared to support Chiaradio, who is the brother of committee Chairwoman Diane Chiaradio Bowdy, applauding each time he spoke. A few other individuals made comments similar to Chiaradio's. School Committee members said they had yet to see evidence that aspects of critical race theory are being taught in district schools and asked for a respectful dialogue focused on education and the welfare of the town's children.
In his access to public records request, which he submitted on May 27, Chiaradio asked for the district's K-12 curriculum; a list of all textbooks and reference materials; all slides and materials from inherent bias training sessions for teachers and staff; and any correspondence from the superintendent, assistant superintendent, and three teachers, mentioning phrases such as "race," "bias," systemic racism," “white privilege,” "black and brown people," “Black Lives Matter,” “the 1619 Project” or “George Floyd.”
Critical race theory is an academic movement rooted in legal studies in the 1970s based on the premise that race is a social construct that is used to oppress and exploit people of color. Critical race theorists hold that the law and legal institutions in the United States are inherently racist and function to create and maintain social, economic and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites, especially African Americans.
In a letter, Garceau responded to Chiaradio's request, saying the district would need 620 work hours to process the request, including redacting some of the documents, and would charge Chiaradio $9,285 for the work and the documents. According to Garceau's response, an initial search determined 223,000 responses just in the correspondence Chiaradio requested.
Despite subsequently asking only for electronic copies of the documents, Chiaradio said, he was informed the cost would remain the same.
"The law says you can assess a reasonable charge — 620 hours and $9,285 is not reasonable, it is a joke, and I am again asking that this information be released to me at a reasonable cost," Chiaradio said.
A Westerly High School sophomore "English for Social Action" class, a conflict-resolution exercise that uses an illustration of a Black child and a white child used in the town's elementary schools, and implicit bias training that teachers receive are all evidence that tenets of critical race theory are being taught in the district's schools, Chiaradio said.
Town Councilor Philip Overton pushed for release of the documents Chiaradio is seeking and a reduction in the fee for them.
"Basically you're telling [Chiaradio] that, 'We're not going to give you that information.' It looks to me like stonewalling ... every citizen has a right to ask their government for public information. It is their right and it is the law," Overton said.
Chiaradio suggested the new ELA curriculum is laden with critical race theory ideas and called for creation of a community committee to develop a new curriculum. School Committee member Michael Ober said Chiaradio's idea might backfire.
"Who is to say that a cross-section of the community wouldn't say critical race theory should be taught?" Ober said.
He went on to say he has seen no evidence that the tenets of critical race theory are being taught in the district's schools.
"You have to have faith we are working together for the common good. It doesn't benefit us to have a secret agenda that is going to undermine our children," Ober said.
School Committee member Rebecca Fowler said teachers and parents should discuss issues of race and racism with children.
"I won't be chastised and ridiculed because of what I believe and the way that I was raised and the way that I am raising my kids. I have great kids because they have good parents at home and they have great teachers," Fowler said.
She also defended the new ELA curriculum, saying it was developed by veteran teachers and administrators. Because parts of the curriculum involve sensitive subject matters, Fowler said teachers need training on how to present and discuss the material with students.
School Committee member Christine Cooke asked Garceau to continue keeping the committee informed of the progress of Chiaradio's request for documents. While she said she does not support teaching critical race theory in public schools, Cooke said teachers must not overlook unpleasant aspects of history.
"I do believe we should ensure that our teaching staff is free to teach the truth and not sugarcoat, even if it's painful," Cooke said.
School Committee member Robert Cillino said he was surprised to hear Overton's comments after the council reduced the committee's annual budget request by about $1 million.
"It's not as easy as Mr. Overton makes it sound. We're strapped for money ... it's almost comical to hear what you said after you cut our budget," Cilino said.
School Committee President Diane Chiaradio Bowdy asked those in attendance to engage in a "respectful, adult conversation."
