FILE - In this May 25, 2016, file photo, replicas of great white sharks are displayed at the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Chatham Shark Center in Chatham, Mass. Experts from the state of Massachusetts and the nonprofit Atlantic White Shark Conservancy held a news conference, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Chatham, to outline some of the ways they are trying to detect patterns in shark movement and habits.