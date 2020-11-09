WESTERLY — Most of the programming that had operated at Tower Street School Community Center has been moved to other facilities, according to a recent report.
Joan Serra, the center's director, reviewed the programs and their new locations with the School Committee during its Oct. 29 meeting. The committee voted in the spring to discontinue using the center building on Tower Street and agreed to have Serra coordinate moving the programs. The Town Council has been moving forward with plans to sell the Tower Street building and property.
"I think families are receiving the services they need," Serra said.
Pre-school and after-school programs that had been based in the center have been moved to each of the town's three elementary schools and are being run by the Ocean Community YMCA. Serra characterized enrollment in the before-school and after-school programs as "low but growing every week."
The Parents as Teachers program, which primarily involves program staff visiting participating parents at their homes, is continuing but visits are being conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A reading component of the program that was previously held at the center is on hold.
The program is now based at Springbrook School, which is 36% of participating families attend.
Serra reviewed statistics related to referrals for other services made by the Parents as Teachers program. According to Serra, 96% of the families that participated in the program were determined to need referrals for other services.
Some of the children were identified as having potential development delays or were at risk for developing special physical, social, or emotional needs. About half of the children in the program also participated in Head Start, a federal program for early childhood education, health, nutrition, and parent involvement services for low-income children and families.
According to Serra, children who participated in the Tower Street Center's Grow and Go Seek program have been transferred to other programs. Serra said she is involved in discussions with the municipal Recreation Department to determine whether the department could offer the early childhood program that was offered in Bradford as part of Grow and Go Seek.
Efforts are under way, Serra said, to "rebuild" the Parents Academy program which had been based at Tower Street. Literacy volunteers and Wood River Health Services, both of which had been housed in Tower Street, have found new locations, Serra said. The non-profit Fogarty Center, which offers services and supports to children and adults with intellectual, developmental and/or other disabilities, had an office at Tower Street. The center continues to work with Westerly families but does not have a new location in the town, Serra said.
Income tax filing assistance, music programs, and youth wrestling, all of which also occurred at the Tower Street Center, were all referred to the town's Recreation Department, Serra said.
