CAROLINA — The Richmond Democratic Town Committee will host a conversation with state Rep. Megan Cotter on Saturday, June 3, at the Clark Memorial Library, 7 Pinehurst Drive.
The event is part of the State Leader Series, which gives the public an opportunity to learn more from elected leaders who are serving Rhode Island and local communities through their representation and work at the State House.
The event is non-partisan and all are welcome. For more information, visit richmonddtc.com.
Sun staff
