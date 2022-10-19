PROVIDENCE — Westerly Rep. Samuel A. Azzinaro, D-37th District, chairman of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, will lead a candlelight vigil at the Rhode Island IX Memorial on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 6 p.m. The memorial is located at 198 Dyer St.
The event will memorialize the nine Rhode Island Marines who were killed in the Beirut bombing attack on Oct. 23, 1983. Azzinaro will be joined by Gold Star families, veterans and elected officials at the vigil.
The names of the fallen Rhode Island Marines are Sgt. Timothy Giblin of North Providence; Lance Cpl. Thomas Julian of Portsmouth; Cpl. James Silvia of Middletown; Cpl. Stephen Spencer of Portsmouth; Cpl. David Massa of Warren; Cpl. Edward Soares, Jr. of Tiverton; Cpl. Rick Crudale of West Warwick; Cpl. Edward Iacovino, Jr. of Warwick; and Cpl. Thomas Shipp of Woonsocket.
