WESTERLY — The annual Westerly Relay for Life will take place on Friday, Aug. 13, with an abridged program that will aim to try and keep local traditions alive with safe, socially distanced opportunities.
The event, which will be held in Westerly for its 24th year, will include a one evening program centered around teams of community members walking the track to honor and support loved ones who have survived or lost the battle to cancer.
The event is free and open to the public, and residents are encouraged to come cheer on participants, support the fundraising efforts, and learn more about the impact and programs the American Cancer Society can offer.
The event will begin this year with opening ceremonies at 5 p.m at the Westerly High School Track, 23 Ward Ave. in Westerly, with survivor and caregiver laps.; a “Pack the Track” program at 5:30 p.m., a luminaria and remembrance ceremony at 8:30 p.m. and closing ceremonies at 9 p.m.
For more information about the Relay For Life, visit www.relayforlife.org/southernri.
— Sun staff
