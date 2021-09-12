NAMI Rhode Island, the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will offer a virtual Family-to-Family course beginning Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m. The free eight session educational program is for family, significant others and friends of people with mental health conditions. It is a designated evidenced-based program, found to significantly improve the coping and problem-solving abilities of the people closest to a person with a mental health condition.
NAMI Family-to-Family is taught by trained family members who have "been there" and includes presentations, discussions and interactive exercises. The course provides information and strategies for taking care of a loved one, as well as a community of others experiencing the same issues.
For more information or to register, visit namirhodeisland.org, call 401-331-3060 or email beth@namirhodeisland.org.
— Sun staff writer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.