KINGSTON — The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Rhode Island will begin accepting registrations on Tuesday, Dec. 27, for its winter semester. The institute provides classes for adults age 50 and older. A variety of classes are offered for the joy of learning with no tests and no grades.
The courses offered include topics in literature, history, science, humanities, and current events, as well as a variety of wellness and expressive art offerings. Institute members also may attend special interest programs such as a writer’s group, photography group, book club, and travel program.
The courses run from one-time presentations to six weeks in length. Most classes run for one and one-half hours, with new classes beginning every week.
The institute is located at 210 Flagg Road, with parking available. To register, or for more information, visit uri.edu/olli or call 401-874-4197.
— Sun staff
