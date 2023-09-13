The American Red Cross is experiencing a national blood shortage. Fewer donors than needed gave this summer, drawing down the national blood supply and reducing distributions of some of the most needed blood types to hospitals. Hurricane Idalia further strained the blood supply with blood drive cancellations and reduced blood and platelet donations in affected areas.
Donors of all blood types are urgently needed, and there is an emergency need for platelet donors and type O blood donors to make an appointment to give now to ensure patients across the country continue to receive critical medical care.
In thanks for helping rebuild the blood supply, all who donate in September will receive a coupon for a free haircut by email from Sport Clips Haircuts. Those who donate by Sept. 18 will receive a Red Cross t-shirt, while supplies last. In addition, all donors will be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP NASCAR racing experience. For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RaceToGive.
Blood drives are now scheduled as follows: In Mystic, Saturday, Sept. 16: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ LDS, 1230 Flanders Road; Tuesday, Sept. 19: 12:30 to 6:15 p.m., Hugo A. Simonelli VFW Post 3263, 60 Stonington Road; and Thursday, Sept. 28: noon to 6 p.m., Mystic Hilton, 20 Coogan Blvd.; and in Groton, Wednesday, Sept. 20: noon to 5 p.m., Groton City Municipal Building, 295 Meridian Street Extension.
To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.
