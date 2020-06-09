WESTERLY — Soon after arriving to Westerly High School as a freshman, Merissa Letizio had an awakening of sorts.
"I didn't think I was going to go far in life. I didn't really try hard in middle school, but in high school I realized I was going to go somewhere," Letizio said during a recent interview.
With her new outlook on academics and a general life path etched out, Letizio, who will graduate Thursday as a member of the Class of 2020, started to apply herself and take her school work more seriously. She made it onto the honor roll regularly and was one of a handful of students high school administrators suggested as a student profile subject in addition to the traditional story on the class valedictorian and salutatorian.
"She's a really hard-working kid. This kid gave her all every day," said Westerly High School Principal Michael Hobin.
While Letizio did not receive the school's Top Dog Award, she did garner more than a handful of votes for the honor that is bestowed on a student who exhibits academic achievement and leadership abilities by contributing to the good of the school and the townwide community.
"She's welcoming, friendly, encouraging, kind to other kids and happy when other kids are successful," Hobin said.
Letizio plans to study athletic training at Merrimack College in North Andover, Mass., in the fall. For her senior project, she studied anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and interned at Choice Physical Therapy on Beach Street.
"I'm excited to graduate and can't wait to go to college," she said.
Sports played an important role in Letizio's time at the high school. She was a member of the cross country team and the tennis team, for which she served as captain in her senior year.
"It was special to be part of such a close group of people," Letizio said of her membership on the teams.
While there were better players on the tennis team, Letizio said she appreciated being named captain.
"I think I always motivated the team. I always tried my best. I wasn't the best, but I always worked hard," Letizio said.
Letizio called the pottery class she took with Tara Asselin as her favorite from her four years in Bull Dog Nation and pointed to Elizabeth Sanfilippo as her favorite teacher. She pointed to science and English, especially reading short stories, as being among her favorite academic pursuits.
The hard-working Letizio grew up with her parents, Claire and Chris, and her brother, Joseph and sister, Elizabeth.
