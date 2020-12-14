With the first winter storm of the season bearing down on the southern New England coast, the big question is whether the precipitation, expected to start Wednesday night, will be in the form of rain or snow, or even a mix.
As of late Monday afternoon, the forecast models did not agree on whether the system would be centered offshore or on the coast and where the storm tracks will determine how much snow the area receives.
While some forecasters are predicting up to a foot of snow, National Weather Service meteorologist Bill Simpson said it was too early to say how much snow the storm will bring.
“What’s happening now is, some of the models are hinting at a little bit further South and East, which brings in colder air, so you guys might be a little more likely to have some snow,” he said. “Can we think of it as a plowable event? Yes, but how much — the upper air support is over Arizona now, so it’s got a long way to go before it gets off the coast and redevelops its low.”
After two comparatively easy winters with very little snow, southern Rhode Island towns are flush with sand and salt and ready for whatever the storm brings.
Hopkinton’s acting Town Manager Brian Rosso said the town’s employees and equipment were ready to clear the town’s eight plow routes.
“The salt and sand trucks are prepped and ready to go,” he said. “Public works employees employees are standing by.”
Richmond DPW Director Scott Barber said the department’s nine workers are prepared for a snowstorm, but he said he wasn’t certain whether there would be a significant snowfall.
“It’s still early on,” he said. “It’s so track-sensitive. We’re ready to go. We’re stocked up. The plows are hung, sanders are in.”
Charlestown Town Administrator Mark Stankiewicz said the sanders and plows are also ready in Charlestown. Ten employees are responsible for clearing the roads.
“Public Works Director Alan Arsenault made sure that all our sanders have been repaired, maintained, our salt and sand is at capacity in our barns, ready to go, and they’re also going around checking problem areas, drains, areas that potentially could clog up and looking at those as well,” he said.
The Westerly Public Works department did not respond to a request for comment.
Simpson said more would be known about the storm and its track when the National Weather Service deploys weather balloons on Tuesday. Equipped with battery-powered instruments called “radiosondes” that measure upper atmospheric pressure, humidity and temperature, the balloons are launched twice a day, and more often if severe weather is expected.
“You have upper air balloon runs at 7 o’clock in the morning and 7 o’clock in the evening,” he said. “So, we’ll have a much better idea, and as it progresses, it’s going to tell where it’s going to phase in.”
Until more is known about the approaching weather system, Simpson said the weather service was being cautious with its snow predictions.
“What we’re trying to do is, we don’t try to over-hype it and have to bring it down,” he said. “We kind of ramp up, so we’re being pretty conservative.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.