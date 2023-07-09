WESTERLY — Neither rain nor a decline in volunteers nor a worldwide pandemic have been able to halt the annual Karl E. Kenyon Smokey Bear Parade, a tradition now more than 50 years in the making.
Now organizers are hoping to make the 2023 event one of the most interactive and robust celebrations held yet
The parade will return on July 20 with several dozen police, fire and emergency response vehicles already slated to take part. Dunn’s Corners Deputy Fire Chief Jeffrey Thomas said the program will include a full-slate of stops at locations in both Westerly and Charlestown, as well as some new fire prevention materials for children and other small handouts to enhance face-to-face interactions at each location.
And of course, Smokey Bear will once again be leading the way.
“We’ve done some things different to get the word out this year, including advertising on social media. We’ve had a strong early following,” Thomas said. “Things have finally turned the corner after the pandemic. We are expecting to see a lot more trucks, a lot more people roadside and we are looking forward to more personal interaction again.”
The annual parade began more than 50 years ago under the direction of Karl Kenyon, Dunn’s Corners Fire Chief Keith Kenyon’s father, and it was initially designed to be a simple celebration to bring volunteers together with the community to interact in a pleasant, non-emergency setting, according to both Kenyon and Thomas.
Before long, the annual program was headlined by Smokey the Bear, which has been provided by RI DEM, and grew to include mutual aid partners and other surrounding towns. The parade was named in honor of former department chief Karl Kenyon after he passed away.
Kenyon said in an interview last year that the tradition has also become a popular one for first responders across the region, many who take part not only in the parade itself but an invite-only dinner with Dunn’s Corners members at the conclusion of the annual procession. The department will be hosting the dinner again following this year’s parade.
“This is an event that has brought back so many memories, both as a kid and as an adult,” Kenyon said at the start of last year’s event. “I still recall the smile on my dad’s face, back in the days when former chief Andrew ‘Buzz’ Haggerty was wearing the suit. That was when I got to travel in the truck.”
The parade saw some hiccups during the pandemic. In 2020, a reduced format saw firefighters drive by without stopping to interact with residents as they normally might. An interactive experience returned with some precautions in 2021, and the event returned to old traditions last year.
The experience was well-received, even despite cloudy skies and threats of rain.
The procession will travel to all four stops in 2023 with scheduled appearances by Smokey at the Charlestown Beach parking lot at 5:45 p.m.; in Weekapaug at the corner of Knowles Avenue and Weekapaug Road at 6:30 p.m.; at the Misquamicut Fire Department on Crandall Avenue at 7:15; and in Watch Hill on Bay Street for the final stop at 7:30 p.m.
“We have some new materials and other small things for the kids. We are excited to host another great summer event,” Thomas said.
For more on the annual parade, including a full route schedule, visit the Dunn’s Corners Fire Department website at dunnscornersfire.com or the department’s Facebook page at facebook.com/DunnsCornersFD.
