PROVIDENCE — The 2020-21 Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund is now open to all eligible Rhode Island households experiencing financial difficulty and in need of assistance with their heating bills.
The fund is sponsored by Block Island Utility District, National Grid, Ocean State Power, Pascoag Utility District, Petro Home Services and RISEC LP and administered by United Way of Rhode Island. It has provided heating assistance to 46,250 local households since its inception in 1986.
Households in need of energy assistance due to the impact of COVID-19 or some other crisis should visit their local Community Action Program agency to determine household eligibility for the fund or call 211 for assistance. Eligibility is based on total household income not exceeding 300% of the federal poverty level. For example, a household of four is eligible for the fund if its annual income does not exceed $78,600 while a household of six cannot exceed $105,480. Grants to individual households are determined by fuel type and need and will not exceed $650 per heating season.
In addition to the sponsoring energy companies, the Good Neighbor Energy Fund’s “Warm Thy Neighbor” fundraising campaign relies on the generosity of individuals, families, local corporations and community organizations for support. Rhode Islanders most often donate to the fund via the yellow donation envelopes that are enclosed with energy bills through the end of February. Those interested in donating to the fund can also text “WARM” to 91999 on their mobile phone, send a check payable to “Good Neighbor Energy Fund” to Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund, c/o United Way of Rhode Island, 50 Valley St., Providence, R.I., 02909-2459 or visit rhodeislandgoodneighbor.org.
— Sun staff
