PROVIDENCE — The price for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline is up by 6 cents per gallon this week, but the average price remains well below the national average as the Northeast continues to buck U.S. trends.
Gas prices in R.I. had risen to $3.58 per gallon in Rhode Island as of Monday, up 6 cents compared to a week ago but still 5 cents lower than the price a month ago. Rhode Island’s price remains 34 cents below the national average of $3.88 per gallon.
“Despite concerns about the economy and declining demand for gasoline, gas prices increased again last week as markets continue to reckon with recently-announced production cuts from OPEC+ nations and the prospect of a colder-than-normal winter in the Northeast,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast. “Even though national inventories of gas and oil increased last week, supplies are still well below seasonal averages and refiners have sparse capacity to increase production.”
AAA Northeast’s Monday survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 3 cents lower than last week. Today’s national average price is 20 cents higher than a month ago and 57 cents higher than the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
