PROVIDENCE — Gas prices in Rhode Island are continuing to trend upwards in Rhode Island, but the cost per gallon is also remaining considerably below the national average.
A survey of prices on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded averaging $2.09, an increase of three cents over prices a week ago. Rhode Island’s price is eight cents lower than the national price of $2.17.
“While overall travel projections are down, those who head out for July 4th and beyond are expected to drive to their destinations,” said Lloyd Albert, Senior Vice President of AAA Public and Government Affairs. “This increased demand is leading to higher gas prices, though motorists will still pay much less than they did a year ago.”
A year ago at this time, the average price in Rhode Island was 61 cents higher at $2.70 per gallon.
The range in prices in the latest AAA survey for unleaded regular is 40 cents, from a low of $1.89 to a high of $2.29.
— Jason Vallee
