PROVIDENCE — Gas prices are by 2 cents per gallon this week, and decreasing supplies paired with increased demand and higher crude oil prices are likely to cause a fluctuation in costs throughout the month of June.
A survey of gas prices conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday found the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline was $2.96, up 2 cents from last week and 9 cents over the past month. The price in Rhode Island remains 9 cents below the national average.
“Since April, we’ve seen a steady rise in demand for gasoline with more people commuting to the office and taking to the roads for vacation. This increasing demand and decreasing supply — combined with higher crude oil prices — mean pump prices are likely to fluctuate throughout June,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “We could see some price decreases early in the month as the school year ends, and increases mid-month as summer travel picks up.”
AAA Northeast’s survey found the current national average to be 1 cent higher than last week, averaging $3.05 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 10 cents higher than a month ago , and $1.03 higher than this day last year.
— Jason Vallee
