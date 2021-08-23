PROVIDENCE — The average cost for a gallon of gas did not change over the past week and a recent drop in oil prices may bring relief at the pump for motorists in the coming weeks.
A survey of prices in Rhode Island conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline remained the same as it was a week ago at $3.06 per gallon. The price remains 3 cents higher than a month ago and 93 cents higher than it was on the same date last year.
“Crude oil prices saw not only a dramatic drop on the week, but the price per barrel is at the cheapest in three months,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “If this downward trend continues and less expensive prices are sustained, Americans can expect to see relief at the pump in the near future.”
The state's average price still remains 10 cents below the national average of $3.16 per gallon. Today’s national average price is 1 cent higher than a month ago and 98 cents higher than on Aug. 23, 2020.
— Jason Vallee
