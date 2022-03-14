PROVIDENCE — The average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline has climbed to $4.35 per gallon in Rhode Island, up 18 cents over the past week and 87 cents over the past month.
A survey of prices in Rhode Island on Monday found significant increases in costs again this week. Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, said there may be some relief coming. After cresting above $123 per barrel shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price of crude oil has gradually fallen below $110.
If this trend holds, Albert said it may remove some of the extreme upward price pressure consumers have found at the pump, but not all.
“It bears reminding that the cost of oil accounts for about 50% of what drivers pay at the pump,” Albert said. “This war is roiling an already tight global oil market and making it hard to determine if we are near a peak for pump prices, or if they keep grinding higher. It all depends on the direction of oil prices.”
AAA Northeast’s March 14 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 26 cents higher than last week at $4.32 per gallon. The national average price is 84 cents higher a month ago and $1.47 higher than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
