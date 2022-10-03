PROVIDENCE — Gas prices have continued to decline in Rhode Island, but recent storm impact and international trends may bring an end to the declining prices in the coming weeks.
Gas prices in Rhode Island are down 11 cents this week and 51 cents over the past month, dropping to $3.32 per gallon. The price is 47 cents below the national average of $3.79, and AAA Northeast Director of Public Affairs Diana Gugliotta said announcements this week could lead to further increases in costs.
“The regional differences in gas prices are stark at the moment, with prices here in the East still falling, prices on the West Coast hitting $6 a gallon and higher, while Texas and Gulf Coast states have prices dipping below $3 in some areas,” Gugliotta said. “At least six California refineries are undergoing maintenance, and there is limited pipeline supply to the West Coast from locations east of the Rockies. Reports have emerged that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies — including Russia — known as OPEC+ intend to announce collective oil production cuts at their next meeting on Oct. 5 in Vienna. If OPEC+ reduces production, crude prices could rise this week.”
AAA Northeast’s Oct. 3 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 7 cents higher than last week. Today’s national average price is the same as a month ago, and 60 cents higher than the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
