PROVIDENCE — A monthlong decline in gas prices has helped steady costs following record highs earlier this summer, and prices in Rhode Island are now 45 cents lower than in mid-July while the national average drops below $4 per gallon for the first time in months.
The average cost for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island is down 10 cents over the past week to $4.19 per gallon, according to a survey through AAA Northeast. The price still remains 24 cents higher than the national average, which fell to $3.95 per gallon as of Monday.
Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of government and public affairs for AAA Northeast, said the latest drop is due primarily to stable oil prices and fewer drivers than usual fueling up.
“Falling pump prices may eventually lead to more drivers hitting the road again, but that hasn’t happened yet,” Albert said. :Instead, many drivers are waiting for prices to fall further before reverting to their typical driving habits.”
Rhode Island’s price is $1.13 higher than on Aug. 15, 2021, when gas costs averaged $3.06 per gallon.
AAA Northeast’s Monday survey found the current national average to be 10 cents lower than last week and 62 cents lower than a month ago.
— Jason Vallee
