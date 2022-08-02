PROVIDENCE — As gas prices continue to trend downward following record highs, more motorists are returning to the road and preparing for August summer fun. The result could bring an end to the drop in prices, according to AAA Northeast.
Rhode Island’s average gas price is down 7 cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $4.41 per gallon. The price is now 44 cents lower than a month ago, but remains $1.37 higher than Aug. 1, 2021.
A slight uptick in gas demand as more people fuel up could end the steady drop in daily pump prices, according to Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of government and public affairs for AAA Northeast.
“We know that most American drivers have made significant changes in their driving habits to cope with high gas prices,” Albert said. “But with fuel prices locally falling every day, it’s possible that gas demand could rise.”
Rhode Island’s average gas price is 20 cents higher than the national average, which fell to $4.21. AAA’s survey of fuel prices on Monday found the current national average to be 14 cents lower than last week and 63 cents lower than a month ago.
— Jason Vallee
