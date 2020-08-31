PROVIDENCE — Uncertainty over the impact of several storms in the Gulf of Mexico led to a five cent increase for a gallon of gasoline this week, but prices are expected to dip again in the weeks ahead.
A survey of gas prices in Rhode Island conducted by AAA Northeast on Monday found a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline averaging $2.18 per gallon. The price represents a five cent rise over the past week, and remains three cents higher than it was one month ago.
Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, said Monday that the national gas price average spiked by a nickel on the week, but is expected to push cheaper in the week ahead. Pump prices jumped as a result of Hurricane Laura and an increase in demand to one of the highest measurements of the year.
“It’s typical to see increased demand and more expensive gas prices ahead of a storm, especially one that threatens rigs and refineries in the Gulf of Mexico region,” he said. “The latest industry reports indicate that facilities in Texas have already begun the restarting process, which means there is no major threat to gasoline supplies and gas prices should push cheaper.”
Rhode Island’s average gas price is 5 cents lower than the national average of $2.23. It remains 35 cents cheaper than during the same period in 2019.
— Jason Vallee
