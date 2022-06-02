PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management cautions the public not to assume that finding a baby animal means it needs to be rescued during the late spring and summer, as this is fawning season. A fawn, baby deer, lying on the ground hidden in grass or brush should not be considered abandoned. It should be left alone by people and pets because moving or handling it may permanently separate it from its mother and jeopardize its life.
White-tailed deer give birth to fawns in May and June. Each year, DEM receives many calls about fawns mistaken to have been abandoned by their mother. This is almost never the case.
"In nature, the mother deer gives birth and for the next five to seven days, the fawn is incapable of following the mother, so it is natural for the fawn to lie in a curled 'freeze' position on the ground hidden in grass or sparse brush,” said Dylan Ferreira, DEM's division of fish and wildlife biologist. “Sometimes, however, well-intentioned people will assume the fawn is abandoned and take it home to 'save' it from predators or domestic animals. In fact, the doe will often be nearby out of sight and will only come to the fawn a few times during the day or after dark to feed the fawn. If you see a fawn in this condition, please leave it alone. The mother will return to feed it."
After seven to ten days, the fawn may run when approached and after a month will be able to follow and feed alongside the mother. Interference by handling and taking fawns from the wild by people during this process can often doom young deer. If there is no dead doe found nearby or on the road, the fawn is not considered abandoned. DEM urges the public not to touch fawns. A fawn that appears abandoned almost never is. Its mother has left it alone while she has gone to eat and will return to feed it.
Fawns also lie motionless when approached by a predator, a behavioral adaptation to help them survive. The doe-fawn bond is very strong. If a fawn seems to be in immediate danger, for example, lying in the middle of a road, first check the surroundings and monitor the scenario from a safe distance. The fawn may move on its own once anyone the fawn may perceive as a predator backs away from them. If the fawn remains in an unsafe area, call DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement 24-hour dispatch at 401-222-3070 for further guidance. Any fawn obviously injured by a pet, vehicle, or farm equipment should be reported directly to the Wildlife Rehabilitators Association of Rhode Island at 401-294- 6363.
Rarely, a fawn may approach people or pets. If this occurs, DEM advises the public to immediately leave the area. Do not wait to see if the doe returns as she will avoid the area until the disturbance passes. She will return to search and care for the missing fawn once the area is clear of people and pets.
Fawns cannot be kept as pets and removing a deer from the wild and keeping it in captivity is illegal in Rhode Island. Wild deer often do poorly in captivity, suffering malnutrition and behavioral changes as they become habituated to humans. Captive deer also can pose health risks or may become dangerous to people or domestic animals as they mature. Tame deer raised in captivity have trouble returning to the wild as a free-roaming creature as nature intended.
For more information, visit www.dem.ri.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.