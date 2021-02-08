The Rhode Island Board of Elections is reminding voters of several key dates and ways to vote in Rhode Island’s Tuesday, March 2, special election.
Secure drop boxes have been placed in all 39 city and town halls across the state for voters to drop off completed mail ballots. The drop box does not need to be in the city or town where the voter resides and is registered. Voters may place the completed oath envelope with the enclosed voted ballot in any drop box. Drop boxes will also be available at the Board of Elections, 2000 Plainfield Pike, Cranston, and the Secretary of State's office, 148 West River St., Providence.
Voters must complete and return their mail ballot application by Wednesday, Feb. 9, in order to receive a mail ballot for the special election.
Emergency in-person voting begins on Wednesday, Feb. 10, and runs through Monday, March 1, at 4 p.m. Voters can visit their city or town hall’s Board of Canvassers to cast an emergency in-person ballot. Emergency in-person voting will be available in all 39 city and town halls across the state.
For more information, visit sos.ri.gov.
— Sun staff
