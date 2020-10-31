CRANSTON — To better help Rhode Islanders understand the vote tallying and public results reporting process during this unprecedented election, the Rhode Island Board of Elections has released the following timeline:
Tuesday, Nov. 3:
- Polling place: These are ballots cast in-person at polling places on Nov. 3, encrypted, and securely transmitted from the polling place to the Board of Elections when polls close. These results will be available on the Board of Elections’ website, elections.ri.gov, on Election Night beginning at 8 p.m.
- In-person emergency voting: These results will be transmitted by local Boards of Canvassers on Election Night and will be available on the Board of Elections’ website beginning at 10 p.m.
- Mail ballots: While the board expects to count most mail ballots by Nov. 3, ballots placed in authorized drop boxes at city/town halls or in polling places must still be tabulated. These ballots are sealed in envelopes and held in secure and sealed containers by the local Board of Canvassers and will be retrieved by Board of Elections teams on Nov. 3. Partial mail ballot results will be available on the Board of Elections’ website beginning at 11 p.m. but will not include these drop box ballots.
Wednesday-Thursday, Nov. 4-5
Remaining drop box ballots and any still uncounted mail ballots will be added to the mail ballots totals and made available at elections.ri.gov. Any precincts that failed to transmit their results on Election Night due to any technical issues will be added to the Election Day results and made available on the Board of Elections’ website elections.ri.gov.
Saturday-Monday, Nov. 7-9
Provisional ballots results will be added to polling place results and will be made available on the Board of Elections’ website, elections.ri.gov.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Deficient mail ballots cured by voters and due to the Board of Elections by Tuesday, Nov. 10, will be added to mail ballots results and will be made available on the Board of Elections’ website, elections.ri.gov, prior to final certification.
