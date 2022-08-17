WESTERLY — Members of the Westerly Town Council had violated regulations set forth in the state’s Open Meetings Act at an April 11 meeting regarding discussions and action on the Bradford School Property that was not included in the agenda, but did not do so willfully or with intent to commit such violation, the Rhode Island Attorney General determined.
An investigation into a complaint filed by Westerly resident Bill Aiello was concluded earlier this month and determined that while violations occurred, there was no reason to believe it was done with any intent to disclude the public.
“(The statute) imposes fines up to $5,000 against a public body found to have committed a willful or knowing violation of the OMA,” Attorney General Peter F. Neronha said in a written statement released Tuesday. “Here, we do not find sufficient evidence that the Council willfully or knowingly violated the OMA.”
“We do conclude, however, that the Council reconsider and re-vote on item 3(b) from the April 11, 2022 meeting at a properly posted future meeting with an amended agenda item that complies with the requirements of R.I. Gen. Laws § 42-46-6(b),” the written conclusion continued.
The Westerly Town Council now has 20 business days to comply as described and provide proof of compliance to the attorney general.
The Attorney General said that although his office will not file suit, Westerly has been advised that “nothing within the OMA prohibits an individual from instituting an action for injunctive or
declaratory relief in Superior Court. See R.I. Gen. Laws § 42-46-8(c).” Under state regulations, Aiello has 90 days from Tuesday, the date that the Neronha’s decision was returned to Aiello, to file a complaint about the decision.
The conclusion stems from an investigation into a complaint filed by Aiello in late April following the violations earlier in the month. The complainant had alleged that the council discussed and took action on “the disposition of public property, the closing of a public facility, and removal/relocation of the recreation department and programs” relating to the Bradford School Property without advertising these items on the agenda.
Although the decision is considered final, the Office of the Attorney General said the file remains open pending the council’s compliance with recommendations.
