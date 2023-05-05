WESTERLY — A QPR Suicide Prevention Training session will be held at the Hope Recovery Center, 55 Beach St., Building #4, Westerly, on Thursday, May 18, at 11 a.m. Led by Dr. Robert Harrison, a certified QPR instructor, the 90-minute session will train attendees in the QPR process to help save the life of someone in crisis.
The training session is free to attend. For more information, visit hoperecoverycenter.org/news-events/calendar.html or call 401-598-6400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.