CRANSTON — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management will hold a public workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 5:30 p.m. regarding the proposed 2024-25 freshwater fishing season and the 2023-24 and 2024-25 hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits. The meeting will be held at Cranston Central Library, 140 Sockanosset Cross Road.
The workshop’s purpose is to inform the public about regulatory proposals currently under consideration by the DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife and to give the opportunity for feedback on these and alternative proposals. The meeting will not be recorded, nor will there be written testimony. It is a workshop with short presentations about program proposals and geared for members of the public to interact with DFW staff.
An official public hearing on the proposed regulations will be held in May with a date and time to be provided in the future. To request copies of the draft regulations, email Ashley Schipritt at ashley.schipritt@dem.ri.gov or call 401-423-1928. Copies of the draft regulations will be provided prior to the workshop.
