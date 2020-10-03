WESTERLY — Access to the shoreline via public paths, also known as rights of way, and potential development of a golf course in Misquamicut are expected to be central topics when the Town Council conducts a public hearing on proposed revisions of the municipal Comprehensive Plan Tuesday.
The hearing is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. Those wishing to comment or watch the hearing can go to Town Hall or watch and participate virtually by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85159535245. Virtual participation will also be available by calling 929-205-6099 or 877-853-5257. The meeting identification number is 851 5953 5245.
"The Harbor Management Plan is incorporated in the Comprehensive Plan. I think that has to be made clear. And the golf course — I anticipate a lot of interest in that," said Town Council President Christopher Duhamel on Friday.
The Harbor Management Plan includes detailed descriptions of rights of way that have been approved by the state Coastal Resources Management Council as well as ones the town has long considered to be public access points to the shoreline. The plan also sets out action items calling for surveying and studying the local rights of way and submitting them for possible approval by CRMC and calls for developing new rights of way to the shoreline and preserving existing ones.
"We must urge the Town Council to amend the Comprehensive Plan to be consistent with the Harbor Management Plan and expressly state that the town will continue to identify and establish new rights of way," a letter circulating through local e-mail chains states.
The recent rights-of-way discussion was spurred by the Town Council's recent review of the Spring Avenue right of way in Weekapaug. The right of way has been listed as a town right of way, but town officials recently told the Town Council that they planned to remove it from the list due to a legal opinion issued in 2008. The opinion, from a lawyer hired by the town, found "conflicting evidence" for whether Spring Avenue is a public right of way.
Fishermen and others are pushing the Town Council to reconsider removal of the Spring Avenue right of way from the town list. A town right of way at the end of Water's Edge Road in Watch Hill has also drawn scrutiny recently. Town Manager J. Mark Rooney has said the town will have to apply for permits to remove hunks of concrete and other debris that has been placed in the water to impede use of the right of way. A lawyer representing Waters Edge Road property owners has said his clients have hired several experts who believe use of the right of way would hurt property values and pose environmental problems.
Country club concerns
Residents have also raised concerns about proposed changes to the Comprehensive Plan and to the municipal zoning regulations that they say will clear a path for the addition of residential development at Winnapaug Country Club.
State law requires all municipalities to have a Comprehensive Plan and to update it regularly. The plans serve as the basis for land-use decisions and set development and conservation goals. The current Westerly plan was adopted in 2010 and expired in 2016. The new proposed plan includes sections on transportation, housing, infrastructure and energy, economic vitality, recreation, natural resources, historic and cultural resources, and resiliency.
Work on the new version of the plan started in 2015, one year before the current version expired, and was originally intended to be an update of the plan. But the project grew in scope to what officials say is a full-scale rewrite because of new standards adopted by the Statewide Planning Council.
The Town Council recently completed a section-by-section review of the plan, making changes along the way. The council's work followed an intensive review by the Planning Board, which conducted its own public hearings, and worked on the plan for months. Prior to the Planning Board's work, a consultant and a Citizens Advisory Committee worked on the plan.
"The process has been deliberative. We've gone through a number of committees looking at the plan over years, and it has been a paramount responsibility of this council to work to finish it," Duhamel said.
A second public hearing date has been reserved for later in month. Duhamel said he was "90% sure" the second date would be used. He also reiterated a goal he discussed previously — completing work on the plan before the Nov. 3 election. Otherwise, Duhamel said, the new Town Council will likely need to perform a new complete review of the plan.
Once approved by the Town Council, the plan must be submitted to the Statewide Planning Office for final review. The statewide office has provided input as town officials have worked on revisions to the plan.
The proposed revised Comprehensive Plan can be found at http://www.westerlyri.gov/710/Comprehensive-Community-Plan-2020-2040.
