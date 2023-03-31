WESTERLY — The Town Council will hold a public hearing Monday on a proposal to re-zone part of a parcel that is the former site of the Westerly Staples store.
An application to turn the site into a three-level self-storage facility is before the Westerly Planning Board. The board approved a master plan for the project last month. The council would need to vote to re-zone the front portion of the parcel from a Highway Commercial Zone to a General Commercial Zone.
An initial request to re-zone the entire parcel was modified at the Planning Board’s January meeting, leaving the rear half of the parcel in a rural residential zone. That area is all wetlands and cannot be developed.
Mini-storage is not allowed in highway commercial or rural residential zoning districts, but is allowed by special use permit in the General Commercial zone. The town’s Zoning Board would issue that permit, which the Planning Board recommended as well.
The proposed 101,250-square-foot storage facility by 16 Post Road Ministorage would be adjacent to Route 78 and accessed through the Ocean State Job Lot plaza.
The application is for construction of a three-story mini-storage facility on a 33,750-square-foot footprint. The building would include both climate-controlled and non-climate-controlled units.
— Ryan Blessing
