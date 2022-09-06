WESTERLY — A public hearing on a proposed increase in parking and late fees has been pushed back to Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall after an inadvertent production error at The Sun prevented the advertising of the meeting in time to hold it on its originally intended date of Sept. 12.
The proposed ordinance would hike parking fines to $50 and up the late fee for nonpayment within 30 days to $50 in many parts of town. The ordinance also limits parking in the new lot at 14 Canal Street the town leases from Narragansett Electric Co. to three hours between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays, with no overnight parking no matter the day.
The Sept. 19 public hearing will be advertised in The Sun in today’s paper and Monday’s paper.
— Sun staff
