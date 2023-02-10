NOAA Fisheries is asking for public comment on proposed regulations to govern the incidental harassment of marine mammals related to the Sunrise Wind Offshore Wind Farm Project.
The project would be located off the shore of New York and within the Massachusetts and Rhode Island Wind Energy Area. Pursuant to the Marine Mammal Protection Act, these regulations would govern the “take” of small numbers of marine mammals exposed to elevated underwater noise generated by the project’s activities over a five-year period.
NOAA Fisheries has preliminarily determined authorizing the requested take would have a negligible impact on all affected marine mammal species and stocks. The proposed regulations include mandatory mitigation measures that avoid or minimize the impacts of the activities on marine mammals and their habitat, as well as monitoring and reporting requirements to better understand those impacts.
The public comment period on the proposed regulations will be open through March 13. Documents associated with the proposed action, including information on how to submit a public comment, is available at fisheries.noaa.gov/action/incidental-take-authorization-sunrise-wind-llc-construction-and-operation-sunrise-wind.
