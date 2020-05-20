Gov. Gina Raimondo announced Wednesday that churches and houses of worship will be allowed to re-open next weekend, with attendance limited to 25 percent of their typical capacity.
Earlier in the day, the Providence Catholic Diocese announced in a statement that public Masses will return on Saturday, May 30 with a number of restrictions and guidelines.
According to the diocese, parishioners will be required to sanitize their hands immediately upon entering churches and wear masks at all times except during Communion. Singing will be "limited," pews will be sectioned off to maintain six feet of distance between parishioners, and churches will be sanitized after every Mass, the Diocese said.
"I think it's great," said the Rev. Giacomo Capoverdi, the pastor at Westerly's Church of the Immaculate Conception. "It's a good working solution."
Capoverdi said he plans to add several additional masses to his weekend schedule, including a 6 p.m. on Saturdays and a 5 and 7 p.m. on Sundays.
The Rev. Michael Najim, pastor of Westerly's St. Pius X Church, said he too, will be adding extra masses next weekend, a 7 p.m. on Saturdays and a 12:30 p.m. on Sundays.
As excited as he is to re-open his church, Najim said, he is being extra cautious.
"There's an amazing amount of detail," he said.
"It's going to be very imperfect at first," Najim added, "My mantra all along has been that we need patience and cooperation ... this is uncharted territory."
“The re-opening of our churches for public worship, even with the necessary restrictions, is a moment of grace for all of us,” said Bishop Thomas J. Tobin in the statement released Wednesday. “Our priority is to do all that we reasonably can to protect the health of our people, priests, and liturgical ministers while also providing the salvific grace of the Holy Mass and the sacraments which, for believers, is indeed an essential service, allowing us to share in the life of Christ and opening for us the doors of eternal life."
Raimondo said while there will be no "Cup" or "Precious Blood" offered at Catholic Masses, "Communion will be offered with all kinds of regulations." Details will be posted on the "ReopeningRI" website by next week, she said.
In a lengthy Facebook message to his parishioners, Najim said "As I see it, there are three very important goals we all need to keep in mind as we return: Keeping our focus on the sacredness of the Holy Mass; Making sure we are doing everything possible to stay healthy and safe and Maintaining a spirit of patience and cooperation ... remembering that we are a family of faith."
Najim also outlines in detail "steps that we are taking to ensure a sacred, safe, and healthy return to the public celebration of Holy Mass."
Capoverde said he also plans to arrange seating in the parish hall, with chairs arranged six feet apart and a large television set, so churchgoers unable to be in the church, can watch nearby on television. Also, he said, people who feel uncomfortable inside, can stay in their cars in parking lot and watch the Mass on their smart phones. He will then direct the church's Extraordinary Ministers, to bring Holy Communion to them outside. He also plans to distribute Communion after Mass, following the final blessing.
"I want to give everyone ample opportunity," he said.
Najim said he anticipates that many of his older parishioners will opt to stay at home during the early days of re-opening.
"And I think they should," he said.
The governor, a Roman Catholic, said while she and her family plan to attend Mass this weekend at their parish, St. Raymond's in Providence, she will encourage her own mother not to.
The elderly and people with pre-existing health conditions, she said, should "think hard" about attending church services.
Bishop Tobin said he will continue to dispense Catholics from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass and Holy Days until further notice. Vulnerable populations, the elderly, the sick and those with underlying health conditions are asked to follow the most up to date health regulations and guidelines and remain at home.
The diocese said the guidelines were created following "several weeks of careful consultation with the Governor’s office and the Rhode Island Department of Health."
Masses in the Providence Diocese have been suspended since March 17.
