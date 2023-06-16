WESTERLY – Cara Eaton, The Prout School’s Class of 2023 valedictorian and senior class president, sat by the backyard pool Tuesday at her Westerly home, grateful for some quiet time to come up for air.
Her four years at Prout, the coeducational Catholic school in Wakefield, have been a whirlwind of experiences, and she’s had little time to slow down and reflect on them.
Guitarist, dancer, tutor, podcaster, model legislator, school magazine editor – that’s just scratching the surface of what Eaton’s accomplished at 18 years of age.
“I kind of do a lot,” she said.
The Westerly native graduated from Prout on June 11, and soon she’ll be heading off to Duke University, where she’ll major in public policy.
“I’d love to do anything from writing, communications, to law or business,” Eaton said.
Eaton is the daughter of Craig and Karen Eaton. Her younger brother Ben, 14, will attend Prout next year.
Eaton has strong ties to Westerly. She attended Westerly Middle School and before that, Dunns Corners Elementary School.
She started a summer tutoring program at the Ocean Community YMCA in Westerly, offering free half-hour sessions for local youngsters. She’s also a summer camp counselor at the YMCA’s Camp Watchaug.
As a child, Eaton took recreational dance lessons at Jeanne's Dance & Gymnastic Center in town, quitting while in middle school. But she discovered Prout had a dance program with a full-time dance teacher.
“I got involved again at first just as a gym credit,” she said. “And then I grew to really love it. I started to choreograph my own dances, and it’s something that’s kind of defined my last four years at Prout.”
She’s participated in dance events at the school’s annual arts galas and was a member of the school’s prestigious IB, or International Baccalaureate, program for the last two years.
She was required to not only develop her own solo performance, but choreograph one for another dancer and learn a historical piece.
“I got to learn a piece by Isadora Duncan, which I thought was pretty cool,” she said.
As an IB diploma candidate, she also produced a podcast, “Licensed to Vote,” as a project. The single episode is available on Spotify.
Eaton asked 10 of her well-informed friends between the ages of 17 and 19 – those who just reached voting age or who will by November 2024 – to describe the issues they care about.
“I think that’s a way of seeing which way the election will go,” she said.
In her free time, she’s teaching herself electric guitar.
“I just listen to a lot of music,” she said. “Music is definitely a motivator for me. It helps me de-stress from school since I do so much academically.”
She described the first half of her senior year as very challenging, what with the rigors of the IB program and taking 14 associated exams.
Another major undertaking was choosing a college, but Eaton said she was fortunate to get admitted to Duke on an early decision in December.
“A lot of this year has just been finishing IB and getting all my requirements in,” she said. “Ever since the exams there’s been a come-down and I’ve been able to explore my personal and social life.”
She also stepped out of her comfort zone this spring by joining the Prout track team. The team competes in the southern division and had meets against Westerly, Chariho and other area teams.
“It went relatively well. I’m not an amazing runner only because I had never done it. I run in my free time a little but had never competed, so it’s a whole new world you have to adjust to.”
It also was quite an adjustment, she said, to leave the town four years ago to attend Prout, where she knew nobody.
“Not a single soul,” she said. Just when she was able to get acclimated to her new school, along came COVID-19 and home learning.
“But I was lucky that after we returned I was able to pick up right where I left it,” she said.
Eaton said she won’t know until July if she’s earned the IB diploma. She’s also preparing to enter Duke Aug. 19, but also keeping up with learning guitar.
“There were a lot of ups and downs,” at Prout, she said, “but I think both the ups and downs taught me lessons about adjusting, meeting new people, expanding my mind, facing new challenges, seeking them out — all stuff I’ve been grateful to experience and I think will be helpful for the rest of my life.”
