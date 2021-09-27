WESTERLY — The owners of short-term rental properties would be required to register with the town and either stay on the property that they rent or use the services of a real estate agency or professional property manager under a proposed ordinance being considered by the Town Council.
The council carved out the requirements during a nearly three-hour-long meeting Saturday dedicated to the topic of short-term rental properties and finding a way to manage them. Several residents who own properties that they rent, others who live near short-term rental properties, and employees of real estate firms that offer short-term rentals addressed the council offering ideas and concerns.
Town Attorney Dylan Conley was asked to develop an ordinance based on provisions that council members agreed to by consensus and the council is expected to continue reviewing the ordinance during an upcoming workshop. Once a proposed ordinance is complete, it would be reviewed again during a formal public hearing before being formally considered by the council for adoption.
Interim Town Manager Shawn Lacey, who also serves as the police chief, said the police department responds to about 50 complaints per summer regarding problems at short-term rental properties. A town-based registration or list of contacts associated with short-term rentals would make responding to the calls easier, Lacey said.
“From a public safety stand point there has to be a database we can go to. We can’t go to the secretary of the state’s website at 11 o’clock on a Saturday night. There has to be a local registration so we know who to call,” Lacey said, referring to one speaker’s comment that the out of state landlords are required to register with the secretary of the state.
The council is also considering a “three strikes and your out” approach that would involve town authorities tracking incidents at specific properties. If three incidents occur the property owners right to rent would be suspended for one year. Extending accountability to the property owners rather than limiting it to renters would create an incentive for owners to carefully select who they rent to, officials said.
Rather than using the zoning code to regulate the short-term rental industry, Conley said, officials are hoping a separate ordinance will allow for faster enforcement when problems occur. Zoning complaints can take several months to resolve whereas a summons to municipal court for violation of an ordinance can be resolved more quickly, he said.
Former Town Manager J. Mark Rooney recommended development of an ordinance saying his office had received an increasing number of complaints about short-term rentals during his three years in office. While short-term rentals were once located predominantly in the Misquamicut area, property owners in other parts of the town are also renting their properties, officials say.
“What we are trying to zero in on is how a short-term rental should function in a residential zone because it is in fact a commercial use that functions in a residential zone,” Conley said.
Councilor Karen Cioffi said she wanted to protect property owners from the noise and ruckus alleged to occur at some short-term rentals but also allow responsible property owners to rent their homes.
“You can’t hurt your neighbors — a neighborhood is what we all live for. You don’t want to live next to a party house,” Cioffi said.
One resident, Marguerite Capone, asked the council to establish a public registry of short-term rental properties and their owners and to post it on the municipal website. She also suggested issuance of citations when the number of renters does not align with the number of bedrooms listed for a specific property.
Michael Jacques said he had been renting his property on Maplewood Avenue for several decades and only once had a problem — when a renter left a dog unattended on a hot day. Jacques said he reviews his rental plans each year with his neighbors and said problems at other properties seem to occur when owners are too far away to oversee their properties. His tenants have included a Supreme Court justice and an astronaut, Jacques said.
“My neighbors are my friends. We discuss it with our neighbors and at the end of the summer we check with our neighbors,” Jacques said.
Councilors considered establishing a 7-day rental minimum but a majority of councilors appeared to change their minds after the owners of properties said the proposal would significantly hurt their rental business. A proposal to assess a local tax based on rental property annual income was dropped when councilors said taxes imposed by the state were adequate.
