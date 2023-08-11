WESTERLY — Strengthening protection of shoreline rights of way, limiting Town Council terms to two and bringing planning staff duties in line with state laws are some of the key recommendations from Westerly’s Charter Revision Commission.
The commission this week presented a report to the Town Council on the proposed changes. Ultimately, the changes would go before voters in the form of ballot questions.
The draft is an opportunity, Charter Revision Commission Chairman Jean Gagnier said, for residents to provide comment on the commission’s work to date.
The charter is described as both a constitution and a “citizens’ instruction to town government,” Gagnier said.
“This is their charter,” Gagnier said. “Once every seven years we’re required to review it for the town.”
The group’s main goal was to address inconsistencies and conflicts within the document’s provisions, state law or with current town government practices.
“This approach was balanced by a desire not to overwhelm the voters with many ballot questions consisting of only minor changes and complicated restructuring,” he said.
The commission held a public input session May 3, a public hearing this week and also accepted public comment and ideas through e-mail.
More than 40 proposals for charter amendments were put forth. The commission accepted 19 and is referring three to the Town Council for action.
“Some of the things proposed to us weren’t in our lane, they were in the council’s ability and power to change,” Gagnier said.
The first proposed change would alter a section under “The Powers of the Town” to include the passage “the town shall not convey or abandon any of its interests in the rights of way to the shoreline” as an exception in part of the language about acquiring property.
“The issue of rights of way and access to the shoreline has been noted as a perennial issue to the town,” commission Secretary Michael Niemeyer said. “This has been a source of confusion, time-consuming and costly in terms of legal fees.”
The new passage is intended to prevent any future town council or officials from abandoning or surrendering existing rights of way. The proposed change was unanimous among commissioners.
Another seemingly minor but notable change would alter the oath of office town councilors and officials take to state that the councilor or town officer shall “abide,” rather than merely “observe,” the provisions of the charter and ordinances of the town.
Councilors also would be limited to serving no more than two consecutive terms. This change is intended to clarify a previous amendment of the term of councilors from two years to four years.
In a further change to the council, if a vacancy occurs and none of the top three runners-up accepts the seat, a special election would take place if it’s within two years of the previous election.
The current provision calls for such an election if the vacancy happens less than one year since the last election.
“The commission proposes that the will of the voters be paramount in any matter involving their elected officials and that any vacancy on the council would be filled by the next-highest vote-getter in the most recent election,” the report said.
More proposed changes add provisions for agenda-related public comment at council and School Committee meetings; increasing the Finance Board’s time to review the proposed budget by several weeks in March; requiring the town manager to keep detailed job descriptions and duties for department and management positions; specifying criteria for a recall election and setting standards for timely voter petitions.
Of particular note, and the largest change proposed in the charter, is the reorganization of provisions dedicated to the town’s now-defunct Department of Development Services.
Provisions as written have significantly understated the role and duties of the town’s Planning Board as set out in state law, the commission found.
Planning and land use is governed by specific requirements spelled out in state law set in 1972. Westerly’s charter, ratified in 1968, was never updated to reflect applicable laws, the commission said.
The rewritten section, as proposed, accurately reflects the board’s duties and brings the role and requirements of the planner and administrative staff in line with state law and town ordinances.
The chapter on the Department of Development Services is deleted in its entirety. Specific job functions contained in it were placed within their appropriate position in the charter, such as the description for town planner, zoning officer and others.
A final key change would prohibit the creation of “any new office, department or agency” in the budget ordinance.
That suggested change, like the rights-of-way clause, came from a resident.
The commission also has produced a list of recommendations that didn’t rise to the level of charter amendments.
Among them: Mandatory attendance by auxiliary members of committees and commissions at meetings; allocating funds to digitize and index all paper-based town records; a review of ordinances and resolutions that could result in overlap and conflict with the duties of the Planning Board; and the question of having a Charter Revision Commission versus an Advisory Charter Revision Commission.
“The use of the term ‘advisory’ has led to confusion and in some cases led past councils to improperly discard or modify questions of past Charter Revision Commissions,” the report stated. “There exists no use of the word ‘advisory’ within the charter related to a charter commission.”
Striking the term “advisory” will eliminate confusion and bring clarity in future charter review efforts, the group argues.
“The commission’s reasoning is the Westerly town ordinances should not conflict with the town charter, and as such the council should consider revising the ordinances accordingly,” Gagnier read from the report.
The commission’s proposed amendments, as well as any other proposed amendments from the council, would have to go before voters in November to be adopted.
“It was a lot of work, a lot of meetings every week, and a lot of word-smithing,” Gagnier said.
