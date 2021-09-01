WESTERLY — The Planning Board will hold off on issuing a final decision on plans for renovations and an addition to a Bay Street building until it receives input from state historic preservation officials.
The board voted unanimously Tuesday, following a two-hour-long session, to continue a public hearing on plans for the building at 48-52 Bay St. Representatives of the Watch Hill Conservancy and Watch Hill Fire District along with neighboring property owners raised concerns about the new proposed height of building and whether the work would disqualify the building for continued inclusion as a contributing structure to the village's designation as a historic district listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Watch Hill Bay Views LLC and its principal owner, Michael Flynn of Palm Beach, Fla., have submitted a development plan review application to the board and is seeking preliminary and final plan review approval. The building's height would increase from its current 23 feet, when measured from the sidewalk, to 34.6 feet. The buildings on each side of 48-52 Bay St. each have a height of about 28 feet.
The proposed improvements, as described in a summary produced by the municipal Planning Office, include adding an addition to the rear and renovating an existing second-floor apartment, converting the existing gable roof to a roof deck with a 395-square-foot enclosed access stair and observatory and screened in porch, and providing exterior improvements. The access stair to the second floor would be relocated from the center of the building to the right side of the building.
The existing rear deck would be enclosed to expand the residential unit on the second floor by 104 square feet. A new enclosed stair on the northeast portion of the building will allow access from the second-floor apartment to the proposed roof deck. A 395-square-foot enclosure on the roof will include the entry landing and observatory. The existing residential use on the first floor will be abandoned in favor of an employee break room, and flood-proofing of the building will be performed in coordination with building code requirements and the National Flood Insurance Protection requirements for historic structures.
The building is located within a Federal Emergency Management Agency Flood Zone. The applicant is seeking relief from the National Flood Insurance Protection requirements, which are afforded for historic structures, provided that the alteration will not preclude the structure’s continued designation as a "historic structure." However, flood-proofing alternatives for historic structures are identified in the National Flood Insurance Protection guidance documents. The proposed height of the building is only permitted by the municipal Zoning Ordinance if flood resiliency is a component of the project.
The project must abide by the town's general zoning regulations as well as standards set out in the regulations' Shore Commercial-Watch Hill section, which were developed specifically for the village. The Shore Commercial regulations recommend applicants follow standards set out for historic buildings by the U.S. Department of the Interior. The historic standards are overseen in Rhode Island by the state Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission.
Paul Azzinaro, the project architect, said he was aware the project had set off concerns and a volley of emails. He said he had already been in touch with the state Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission, even though a hard and fast requirement to do so had been removed from the town's zoning regulations a few years ago.
"I can assure you that we have done nothing wrong. If anyone here thinks we are setting the wrong precedent that is ludicrous and for me I find it insulting. Everything our firm touches is for the betterment of the town," Azzinaro said.
Azzinaro said he planned to seek further input from the historic commission after the project received approval from the state Coastal Resources Management Council, but the board asked him to seek the input before returning for its final decision.
A few board members offered general praise for the project, saying the building needed renovation.
"I think you've done a really excellent job of trying to add further utility to this structure as well as resiliency and trying to be consistent with what you think are the architectural styles on Bay Street. I think it fits in better than the existing building, which almost looks like the little house that wouldn't sell," said Richard Constantine, the board's vice chairman.
Constantine also asked the Watch Hill Conservancy to provide the board with historic photographs of the Bay Street area to help the board understand changes that have occurred with time.
Joan Beth Brown, Watch Hill Fire District moderator, said she had been contacted by several property owners who raised concerns about the review process and the proposed new height of the building. The additional height results from building-code regulations that allow for taller buildings in flood zones, Azznaro said.
"We want to ensure whatever happens with this project it neither risks the designation for this building or in the long term risks the viability of the entire district and the viability of the commercial district on Bay Street," Brown said.
Some of the renovations would result in the removal of the historic material that contributes to the building's designation as historic, said Richard Youngken, a historic preservation expert retained by the Watch Hill Conservancy and the Watch Hill Fire District to review the project. He was also critical of the open layout of the second floor that would be visible when large sliding windows are opened.
"That does not lend itself to a historic appearance of any kind. It's a modern change which the Secretary of the Interior does not allow," Youngken said.
The board directed Town Planner Nancy Letendre to ask the state Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission to provide a review of the project plans and asked Azzinaro to consider reducing the height and changing the design of the second floor.
The board is expected to resume its deliberations on the project during its Sept. 21 meeting.
