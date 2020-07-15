WESTERLY — Proposed revisions to the municipal zoning code that town officials say are intended to make the regulations less cumbersome for residents and businesses continue to move through the review process.
On Monday, members of the Town Council agreed to continue discussing the proposed revisions at their next meeting and to possibly set a public hearing date then. The meeting is scheduled for July 20. Councilor Brian McCuin started to discuss his concerns with some of the proposed changes but eventually agreed to put his concerns in writing before sharing them with other members of the council.
Zoning Officer Nathan Reichert provided an overview of the proposed changes. Revisions to the parking regulations, he said, should make it easier for property owners.
"Parking regulation reform gets us to a point where we are starting down a pathway of requiring less for parking and consuming less of their land and property," Reichert said.
If approved, the revisions would create new parking regulations specific to the downtown area and would eliminate parking requirements for existing mixed-use buildings "thereby permitting adaptable reuse," said Lisa Pellegrini, director of the town's development services department, in a memorandum to the Town Council.
Projects that were previously put on hold because of parking requirements could go forward under the proposed new regulations, Reichert said.
Proposed revisions to the sign regulations are also aimed at helping downtown businesses, Reichert said.
"The way I've always looked at it is the current sign regulations were written for Route 1 but applied to downtown," Reichert said.
Some of the proposed revisions are more mundane but likely to make life easier for residents. For instance, Reichert said, property owners looking to build a shed in their backyard could seek approval from his office rather than going through the more expensive and time consuming process of seeking a variance from the Zoning Board of Review.
"These are simple things we can do to make life a little easier for the people of Westerly," Reichert said.
Town Manager J. Mark Rooney said the proposed revisions will help.
"What is the question I often ask? If there are multiple requests for variances, what's wrong? Is it the people or is it the code? The answer is the code," Rooney said.
McCuin raised concerns about how building height will be calculated under the proposed revisions. He said he preferred the current method, which uses the finished grade as the starting base for height measurements, rather than the proposed revision, which would use the grade prior to the start of a project.
The proposed revisions would also make it easier for property owners to create accessory apartments. Under the current regulations, accessory apartments require a special-use permit from the zoning board. Owners of the apartments must certify that they are being used by family members. If the units cease to be used by relatives, the apartments must then be converted back to use as part of the original dwelling.
McCuin said he was unsure whether to support the proposed change.
"I can see both sides," he said.
Property owners who live in particular neighborhoods might expect the neighborhoods to have only single-family residences, McCuin said. On the other hand, he said, accessory apartments might help provide additional affordable housing in the town.
Council President Christopher Duhamel asked McCuin to convey his concerns to Pellegrini, a suggestion McCuin did not like.
"Why would I bring them to her? She doesn't have a vote," McCuin said.
McCuin said town staff had completed their work and now it is time for the council to study and discuss the proposals. Rooney said sharing the concerns with staff members would allow the staff members to provide feedback after considering the concerns.
Councilor William Aiello suggested McCuin send his comments to the town clerk, who could distribute them to all members of the council.
Walter Pawelkiewicz, chairman of the Zoning Board of Review, said the board had studied the proposed revisions and approves of them. He said the revisions would bring the regulations into accord with state law and streamline the land-use process "to benefit time- and dollar-wise residents and businesses."
The Planning Board voted on June 23 to issue a positive advisory opinion on the proposed revisions.
