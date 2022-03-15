WESTERLY — Two proposed ordinances aimed at improving the fiscal operations of the transfer station will go back to the drawing board for adjustments before the Town Council considers sending them along to public hearings prior to potential adoption.
The council, during a meeting on Monday at Town Hall, voted unanimously to table the ordinances to allow Town Manager Shawn Lacey to work with the town attorney to tweak the ordinances. Some councilors said one of the ordinances might be subject to misunderstanding or competing interpretations.
"It has to be clear, otherwise there will be battles after it gets passed. It can't be figured out administratively," said Councilor Christopher Duhamel.
One of the proposed ordinances would establish a $50 annual fee for all residential property owners and a new one-day non-permit-user pass at a fee of $10 per day. The $50 fee would be charged as an assessment and would be billed at the same time as real estate taxes. The fee would be in addition to the cost of trash bags that the town sells. In return for the fee, residential property owners would receive a sticker that would be distributed at the transfer station.
Councilors proposed also charging the $50 annual fee to the owners of commercial property. Lacey said the a fee for commercial property owners was originally omitted because some officials did not want to add to the fees commercial property owners pay to trash haulers.
Under the other proposed ordinance, the fees for the town-issued trash bags as well as fees charged for disposal of various items would be removed from the town's code of ordinances and instead be subject to changes authorized by the town manager in consultation with transfer station managers following a quarterly review of the facility's operating costs. Giving the town manager authority to adjust the fees would allow for faster responses to financial changes, particularly increases in the amount charged by the state for use of the state landfill or increases to the cost paid by the town for the trash bags used by residents, rather than having to consult with the Town Council and conduct a public hearing on the proposed changes, officials said.
Lacey reminded the council that the $50 assessment fee is intended to help the transfer station reach financial self-sufficiency. The facility has been designated as an enterprise fund for several years but has frequently needed an injection of cash from the town budget to cover expenses. The finance board had flagged the transfer station's fiscal operations as being in need of improvement. Enterprise funds are ones that involve fees charged to users. Some officials believe enterprise fund operations should be self-sustaining based on user fees.
"This was intended to get to break even or to have a slight surplus," Lacey said.
The transfer station's budget is misleading, Lacey said, because it does not include some expenses, such as funds for replacing vehicles. Those costs, which he said should be in the facility's budget, traditionally appear in the town's annual capital budget.
The council is expected to return to a discussion of the ordinances during its March 28 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.