Developer tweaks height, roof design after previous criticism
By Ryan Blessing
Sun staff writer
WESTERLY — Plans to develop the former St. Pius X School building into 44 units of multifamily housing were back before the Planning Board Tuesday for review.
The board opened a public hearing on the application by Trendsetter Properties LLC, which proposes a two-phase project to both rehabilitate the school into a 13 unit residence, and then to build a new three-story structure with 31 residential units.
In July, the board approved a minor subdivision to create two lots for residential development out of 32 Elm St., with the resulting multifamily development on the third lot to be at 28 School St.
Phase one’s completion would result in 10 two-bedroom units and three one-bedroom units. Three of the rental units in this phase must be low and moderate income deed restricted.
Phase two includes construction of a new three-story apartment building with 11 two-bedroom units and 20 one-bedroom units. Eight of the rental units in this phase must be low and moderate income deed restricted.
“One of the criticisms we received was that we were going to seek a variance for height on this building,” architect Peter Springsteel said. “We took a hard look at how to get the height down to meet the regulation.”
Springsteel said the design of the proposed new structure would feature a gable roof to conform to the more “residential nature” of the neighborhood.
“If you’re looking at it from the street, you’re going to see roof lines you’re familiar with on residential buildings,” he said.
The new design does not require any variances, Springsteel said.
The first phase would include 28 parking spaces, and an additional 47 spaces will be installed with the new building.
A green space, trees, set back parking and other landscaping features are part of the proposal.
The existing former school is considered a historic building and architects also aim to preserve some historic features such as stairways to the entrances.
Justin Hopkins, chairman of the board, noted that concerns have been aired about the amount of unit density in the new building.
“Fewer units would help some of the scale issues we might hear about,” he said.
The proposed amount of 44 units allows for 11 affordable units to assist in addressing a shortage in town, applicant’s attorney William Nardone said.
Ted Rice, Cross Street resident and a member of the Elm Street CARES coalition, said the group supports re-purposing the school into housing, but has concerns.
“Our primary concern is, and has been from the start, the mass and scale of the three-story building Trendsetter has proposed to build,” Rice said.
Ed Marolda, of Elm Street, said nothing substantial has changed since July save for altering the height of the roof line.
“We’ve said consistently, the concern is density, mass, height, size. To quote a board member from a prior meeting, it’s having a building that will overwhelm the site,” Marolda said. “Trendsetter and Elm Street CARES have fundamentally different views on how to interpret the rules.”
The application by Trendsetter Properties was submitted as a comprehensive permit, giving the Planning Board sole authority for the project approval and bypassing requirements for a special use permit from the Zoning Board.
The board has until Feb. 15 to render a decision on the master plan application, and it has scheduled a continuation of the matter to a Jan. 10 special meeting.
“There have been a number of public comments already on this project,” Nancy Letendre said. “As a result, the applicant has agreed to a continuation of the review.”
