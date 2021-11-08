WESTERLY — School district budget projections for the next three years include a slight decrease in fiscal 2023 followed by an increase of .57% in 2024, and an increase of 1% in 2025.
The projections were submitted to the town manager on Nov. 1 and will be reviewed by the School Committee during a meeting scheduled for Wednesday at Westerly Town Hall at 5 p.m. State law requires school district’s to provide municipalities with three-year budget projections and for municipalities to provide school districts with revenue projections.
The same law requires the state Department of Education to provide school districts and municipalities with projections on state aid for education. The law also requires an annual joint meeting of town councils and school committees no later than Dec. 31 to discuss issues affecting the preparation of the school budget.
The current education budget in Westerly is $58,390,505.
Cindy Kirchhoff, director of finance and operations for the Westerly Public Schools, described the projection as “high level estimates” in a recent memorandum to Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau and the School Committee. The memorandum projects an estimated level funding request for education from the town in FY2023, an increase of 1% in FY2024, and an estimated increase of 1.5% in FY2025. The local appropriation from the town in this year’s budget is $49,059,463.
Unrestricted state aid for education is projected to decrease 2% each of the three years due to declining student enrollment. Salaries and other compensation, based on union contracts, potential retirements, and other requirements are projected to increase by 1%, and the cost of employee benefits are projected to increase by 2%.
The joint meeting between the School Committee and the Town Council is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 13. The School Committee must submit its proposed 2022-23 budget to the town manager by March 7. The town manager must submit a proposed budget to the Finance Board and Town Council by March 21.
In other business, the School Committee is expected to select an engineering/architectural firm to work on the current school building and redesign project. The School Committee submitted a Stage I application to the state Department of Education in September. The Building Subcommittee is reviewing two potential project options and seeking input on them from residents.
The engineering/architectural firm is expected to assist during public forums and would develop detailed plans and drawings if a project option is selected. The subcommittee has discussed submitting a Stage II application in February but its members have also acknowledged there may be a need for additional time to develop a project that has wide-spread support. Previous proposed projects were voted down by voters in 2016 and 2019.
