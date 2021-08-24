Crews with National Grid made progress in restoring power to customers impacted by Tropical Storm Henri on Tuesday, lowering the number of outages in the state to under 7,000 by the end of the business day. For those in Charlestown, Richmond and Hopkinton, the news may be of little consolation.
The storm, which made landfall in Westerly, had left the three Chariho communities battered with more than 90% of National Grid customers in the dark as of Sunday night. While progress has been made, there were still 3,611 customers in those towns who did not have electricity.
According to data provided by National Grid, 1,216 customers were without electrical services in Charlestown representing 20%; 1,195 outages were reported in Hopkinton representing 29.8% of customers; and 1,200 outages remained in Richmond, or 33.3%. There were just 3 remaining outages in Westerly as of 5 p.m.
In a press release Tuesday, National Grid said it hoped to have power restored to all customers impacted by the storm by Wednesday afternoon.
Approximately 151,600 National Grid customers across New England lost power at some point during the storm, the company said. The company said it made great progress in restoring power, including to many of the 82,600 impacted in Rhode Island, but also realizes that the job is not done until each customer is back on.
“Our crews worked throughout the night and into today to restore power to more than 120,000 of our customers, but we know there are still customers waiting,” said Michael McCallan, Vice President of New England Electric Operations. “We are on track to restore most customers by tomorrow afternoon, and we will continue working until every customer is back on.”
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.