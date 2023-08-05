WESTERLY — The Rev. Joan Withers Priest has been appointed interim pastor at Westerly's Dunn's Corners Community Church Presbyterian.
Priest served as stated supply pastor at the church eight years ago, she said in an email, following the retirement of the Rev. Jim Glenn.
"I have been back at least twice a year as a guest pastor," said Priest, noting that she was contacted by the Rev. Wayne Eberly — shortly before he announced his move back to Texas earlier this year — who asked if she could serve as interim pastor.
"It is so good to be back serving a wonderful, caring congregation," Priest said.
Born in Illinois, Priest spent most of her childhood and youth in Ohio. She graduated from the College of Wooster in Ohio, where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in religious studies, and from Princeton Theological Seminary, where she received her Master of Divinity degree with a concentration in pastoral care and counseling.
Ordained for almost 35 years, Priest has served churches in New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and Connecticut (including New Canaan, Wilton, Greenwich, West Hartford, and Old Lyme). Most recently she has served as transitional pastor of the Groton Congregational Church, Groton, bridge pastor at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, Groton, and stated supply pastor at Crossroads Presbyterian Church in Waterford.
Priest has also served on a number of committees and positions in the Presbytery of Southern New England, including moderator, vice moderator, and chairperson of the personnel committee, and currently serves as co-chair of the Commission on Preparation for Ministry. She lives in Lyme, Conn., with her husband, Jeffrey. They have two grown children, a son, Jacob, who lives in Sauk Rapids, Minn., and a daughter, Lee, who lives with her wife, Maria, in Brooklyn.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
