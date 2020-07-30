WESTERLY — The 24th annual Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival will unofficially open in Misquamicut Monday night with "Preview Night by the Beach," a selection of short films.
The screening will take place at the Misquamicut Drive-In and is designed to mark "the Ocean State and the Summer of COVID-19," according to Shawn Quirk, the festival's program director.
This year, responding to the impact of COVID-19, the festival will take a hybrid approach, Quirk said in a statement, and make use of the state's drive-in theaters while employing social distancing and protocols/guidance from the Rhode Island Governor’s Office and the Department of Health for special screenings.
"We have always wanted to incorporate the Misquamicut Drive-In as a venue," Quirk said, "... Given all that has happened this year, we decided it was time to make it a reality."
Monday's screening will include Andrew Gerstenblatt's "Best Dressed"; "Gatcha!" by Susan Huang, Stacy Moon and Nadya Sugiarto; "Under the Lights" by Miles Levin; "Les baleines ne savent pas nager" by Matthieu Ruyssen; "!Come!" by Lizette Barrera; " Danger Daisy" by Rachel Knoll; "Jeûne d'été" by Abdenoure Ziane; and "Adeline, the Great" by Jessica Mendez Siqueiros.
"With the current social distancing in place, all of our traditional venues are closed," he added. "But this strange time at least provides a way for our organization to continue to build new partnerships that will endure long after the pandemic has subsided."
The festival opens officially on Tuesday, Aug. 4, with "A Retro Night at the Movies" at the Rustic Drive-In in North Smithfield.
Last year, five films from the festival received Oscar nominations, and one, “the Neighbor’s Window” by Marshall Curry, won for Best Live Action Short.
Most of this year’s programming is free except for several world premiere titles available at $2 per program; drive-in double features are $15 per carload.
To order call 401-861-4445 or purchase tickets at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased online at www.RIFilmFest.org.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
