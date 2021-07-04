WESTERLY — The online application deadline for this year’s state pre-K Lottery, including the program run by Tri-County Community Action on Pond Street has been extended to 11:59 p.m. on July 11, the state Department of Education announced recently.
The pre-K lottery is an opportunity for families with children who will turn four years old by Sept. 1 and who live in one of 18 eligible communities to apply for 2,300 seats as part of free, full school-year, full-day state pre-Kindergarten programs. Eligible communities include: Westerly, Central Falls, Coventry, Cranston, East Providence, Johnston, Lincoln, Middletown, Newport, North Kingstown, North Providence, Pawtucket, Providence, South Kingstown, Warren, Warwick, Westerly, and West Warwick.
“Ensuring equal opportunity in education for all Rhode Island students is a top priority, and that must start with high-quality early childhood learning,” said Gov. Daniel J. McKee, in a news release. “We are proud to be expanding this program to reach more young learners. I am grateful to RIDE for extending the deadline for applications to ensure that every eligible family has time to learn about this opportunity. Please spread the word and apply by July 11.”
Now entering its 13th year, the state pre-K program – managed by the state Department of Education in partnership with the state Department of Human Services – is one of six statewide programs in the country that meets all 10 national quality criteria for pre-kindergarten education.
"The research is clear that children who attend high-quality pre-kindergarten programs are more likely to succeed in school, graduate high school and attend college,” said state Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green. "Applying for the state pre-K lottery takes less than 10 minutes, and it’s a chance for eligible families to secure a free school year of high-quality learning for their young children. We hope parents and families will apply today, and we look forward to continuing our efforts to expand this program into every Rhode Island community.”
The program has grown every year since its creation in 2009, this year adding 27 new classrooms and more than 500 additional seats across the state, and expanding into South Kingstown and Lincoln for the first time. In total, delivered through Head Start programs, local schools and community-based childcare providers, the state pre-K will provide early childhood education to more than 2,300 children across the state during the 2020-21 school year, according to a news release from RIDE.
Paper applications for the state pre-K lottery are due by 4 p.m. on July 9. They can be downloaded in English and Spanish on RIDE's website. Online applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 11, and can be found by clicking here.
