PROVIDENCE — The deadline for online applications for the 2022-23 lottery for state-funded RI Pre-K programs is Wednesday, July 6, at 11:50 p.m.
RI Pre-K provides free, high-quality education to eligible 4-year-old children. Currently, Rhode Island has 127 RI Pre-K state classrooms in 18 communities across the state, serving more than 2,300 4-year-old children.
To be eligible to attend, children must be 4 years old by Sept. 1, 2022, and be residents of one of the following communities: Westerly, South Kingstown, North Kingstown, Bristol-Warren, Central Falls, Coventry, Cranston, East Providence, Johnston, Middletown, Newport, North Providence, Pawtucket, Providence, Warwick, West Warwick, and Woonsocket.
To apply for the lottery, visit www3.ride.ri.gov/pklottery. For more information, visit ride.ri.gov/instructionassessment/earlychildhoodeducation/RIPRE-K or email RIPre-K@ride.ri.gov.
