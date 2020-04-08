WESTERLY — One of the most deteriorated roads in the town will get a facelift this spring.
State Sen. Dennis Algiere, R-Westerly, recently announced that Potter Hill Road will be repaved as part of a project that could begin as soon as this week.The road is chock full of pot holes and areas where the roadway is washing away.
Algiere and state Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy, D-Westerly, worked with the state Department of Transportation to get the project on the DOT's list for this spring. The project will be performed in conjunction with National Grid. The utility company had planned to repave half of the road as part of a gas line replacement project.
"We worked with the state DOT and National Grid to combine efforts. It made sense to work together to get it done now in the most cost effective manner since both the company and the state had plans for the road," Algiere said.
Charles St. Martin III, state DOT spokesman, said the department would cover $225,000 worth of the cost of the project. National Grid's share was unclear.
— Dale P. Faulkner
