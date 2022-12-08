WESTERLY — Upgrades to Westerly’s Town Hall and the transfer station are part of the slate of capital projects that’s currently before the Planning Board for review.
The board dug into the list just before Thanksgiving and is expected to vote at its Dec. 13 meeting to send its formal recommendation to Town Manager Shawn Lacey’s office.
“The Planning Board’s general role is to determine consistency with the Comprehensive Plan,” Principal Planner Alyse Oziolor said.
New and updated projects would require $3.85 million in the 2023-24 capital budget according to a recent capital planning memo presented to the board.
Included in that amount are $2.5 million in school capital items, $490,000 for the transfer station and $860,000 in the general fund.
Town Hall is looking at a replacement of its heating and air conditioning system.
“One of the things that was proposed last year was the heat and AC in this building, which goes back to the '70s,” Lacey said.
The existing system is plagued with sediment in the piping and fan coils, and distribution piping leaks that need to be regularly addressed. The project would include the installation of a heat pump system to replace the existing two-pipe changeover system.
The Town Council allocated $750,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding toward the work, Lacey said, and the project went out to bid for an engineering study.
The awarded bid, however, came in at $1.3 million to replace the system, he said.
“There’s quite an increase in the cost of materials and so forth,” he said. The council allocated an additional $550,000 toward the work, he added. “The money that we have set aside already from last year’s capital request brings us to be able to fund that.”
Another $430,000 has been allocated toward replacement of the Town Hall windows, and $220,000 is requested to complete the $650,000 project.
“We’re in the process now of seeing what those prices come in at,” Lacey said. “I’m assuming, as with everything else, it’s probably going to be higher than the amount we originally anticipated, as certainly we’re trying to preserve the historical integrity of the building when replacing them.”
Addressing the aging condition of the town’s transfer station would cost an estimated $490,000. That would cover maintenance and repair of the facility but not vehicles, Lacey said.
“It’s a metal building, so the roof needs to be repaired, some of the siding needs to be repaired on it,” Lacey said. “The concrete floor needs some attention.”
The town is also in the process of getting estimates to run a water line from the Public Works garage to the transfer building to replace a well there, he said.
The transfer station work has $674,100 in existing resources, with the project total at $1.1 million.
The school department’s $3.7 million in capital items comes with $677,500 remaining from the prior year.
Among the items planned are $900,000 for a remodel of the Ward Gymnasium locker rooms, $700,000 in security upgrades, $429,000 for bus replacement and $350,000 toward roof replacement. It also addresses needs such as fire alarm and wheelchair lift upgrades, food service equipment and plumbing systems.
The total budget impact in 2023-24 would be $2.5 million for the school items, plus a $530,000 impact the following year.
Westerly was awarded $6.6 million in ARPA funds, Lacey said, with $1.5 million remaining unallocated.
“There’s still funding that this council will have to decide where to allocate it,” he said.
Long term, the town’s Finance Board has been working with Lacey to develop a five to 10-year capital plan, board member Paula Brouillette said.
An initial part of that process would include a technical review of town buildings, “Really looking at all of the structures we have and evaluating them technically,” she said. Doing so would give the Finance Board a more complete picture of town needs and how to fund them, she said.
“It’s important for people to understand we’re not trying to just look for ways to go out and spend money, we’re looking for ways to spend money effectively and do it in a timely manner so that we are not paying more than we have to to maintain our buildings.”
