Wheeler girls volleyball; Wheeler put together its best season in decades, finishing 18-7 before losing in the Class S quarterfinals. The Lions won two state playoff games, including a road victory over No. 5 Holy Cross. Michelle Macina, Anna Ruggeri and Abby Butremovic were first-team ECC Division IV selections.

Stonington field hockey; After losing most of its team to graduation, Stonington earned a second straight trip to the Class S title game, where it lost to North Branford. The Bears finished 17-3-1 and were 11-0-1 in the ECC, including winning the league tournament. They outscored their opponents by a combined 51-20. Anna Lettiere, Bri Plew and Emma Spathakis were first-team All-ECC.

Westerly girls soccer; Westerly finished 13-3 and was runner-up in the Division III tournament. The Bulldogs posted 12 shutouts and outscored their opponents by a combined 71-10. Sam Sacco and Kate Rafferty were first-team All-Division III selections. Sacco scored 21 goals, the fourth-highest total in school history.

Chariho girls volleyball; Chariho finished the season 19-0 and captured the Division II title with a 3-0 win against East Providence. The Chargers lost just one set in three postseason matches and posted 12 shutouts for the season. Lexi Cole (second team) and Katja Nelson (third team) were All-State selections. Five Chargers received postseason honors and they were all juniors.

