WESTERLY — Areas depicted for potential expansion of the municipal sewer system on the future land-use map in the final draft version of the revised Comprehensive Plan will likely be scaled back after the Town Council received new input from the municipal utilities superintendent.
Town Manager J. Mark Rooney, during a meeting of the Town Council on Monday, explained that he asked William Beauregard, the town's utilities superintendent, to review why the areas depicted on the map for potential expansion of the municipal sewer system would likely be scaled back.
"A few areas, if they are included, will preclude people from the community septic system loan program that allows them to borrow money from the town," Beauregard said.
More specifically, Beauregard said, about 14 streets in Misquamicut, an area in the Potter Hill neighborhood, and the Apache Drive area should be removed in order to preserve property owners' ability to participate in Community Septic System Loan Program, a lending program that provides low-cost, long-term financing to residential property owners for the repair or replacement of substandard or failing septic systems or to replace cesspools when the homeowner wishes to upgrade to a septic system. The program is offered through the state Infrastructure Bank to qualified municipalities. A smaller potential expansion area in Misquamicut, off Shore Road, will likely remain on the revised future land-use map, officials said.
In 2017 the Town Council voted to remove Misquamicut from the municipal sewer district to allow for modification of the municipal Wastewater Facilities Plan to remove the village as an area in line for a sewer extension. The vote was expected to make it possible for property owners in the Misquamicut area to qualify for the low-interest loans.
An area of Misquamicut off Shore Road could stay on the map as an area for expansion of the sewer system because the owners of the Weekapaug and Winnapaug golf courses have expressed interest in having the system extended to their property in connection with further development of the properties, Beauregard said. If the prospective development occurs, it would make hooking into the system from other parts of Misquamicut easier because of the proximity to the golf courses to other parts of the village, he said.
"It would be physically closer, which translates to more economical," Beauregard said.
In other aspects of the plan review, Councilor Sharon Ahern suggested adding a reference to Napatree Point and describing the area for a section of the plan that lists some of the town's natural resources. On a section on aquaculture, Ahern recommended language to clarify that while the town supports the industry it should not be developed where it "would pose navigational hazards, threaten wildlife or pose an obstacle to resiliency efforts."
