WESTERLY — A Pierce Street woman is facing DUI and other charges after the police said she was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Apache Drive, then drove 2.5 miles home on a broken wheel with sparks flying from underneath her car.
Officers charged the woman, 49-year-old Koleen Joyce Celico, with failure to stop at a crash resulting in damage to property and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content greater than .15. Celico, of 51 Pierce St., Apt. 2, was released on a promise to appear for arraignment in Fourth Division District Court on March 20, according to Rhode Island judicial records.
Westerly police were called to the area of Apache Drive around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a hit-and-run crash. The police said multiple witnesses reported that a 2007 Saab SUV had struck a 2011 BMW parked in the area of 15 Apache Drive then immediately drove off despite having heavy damage to her car.
"Another witness provided us with video showing her driving at regular speeds with sparks coming out from under the car the entire way," Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said. "The car's wheel was so badly damaged that it was surprising she was able to drive away at all."
The BMW sustained moderate damage, Lacey said, but no one was injured. The woman eventually made it home, but not without causing significant damage to her SUV as a result of driving with one wheel folded under and completely nonfunctional.
Lacey said witnesses helped lead officers to Celico — one such witness had followed her for much of the trip, capturing video of the sparking SUV that was turned over the police — and as they approached her Pierce Street home, they could hear the sound of screeching tires from behind the house.
An officer pulled behind her just as she was exiting the car, a police report said, and she immediately called to the officer and said "thank goodness you are here, I think I might have hit something."
The woman showed heavy signs of intoxication and was given a field sobriety test, which she failed. The police said she agreed to a breathalyzer test, which returned readings of .275 and. 259 in separate phases, which is more than three times the legal limit in Rhode Island.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.